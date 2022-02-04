Johanna San Miguelhost of Esto es Habacilar, was asked about the low rating that the reality show has recorded in its first week on the air. Upon leaving the facilities of América TV, the television figure finally spoke about the low figures that show that the youth space failed to convince the public despite the expectation it generated before its premiere.

“What is the reason for the change in the schedule of Esto es Habacilar?” The reporter initially asked, referring to one of the modifications that the production would make due to the low audience. Given this, the cheerleader replied: “Change of schedule? I have no idea”.

After that, the communicator asked her opinion about the low rating and Johanna San Miguel replied: “I don’t know, you have to talk to the producers” .

Currently, the program This is Habacilar It is led by Johanna San Miguel and Roger del Águila. One of the most controversial issues about this new version was precisely the absence of Raúl Romero.

Magaly criticizes the presence of reality boys in Esto es habacilar

Like many viewers, Magaly Medina criticized the participation of reality boys and girls in Esto es Habacilar, since they did not go with the essence of the original program.

“Habacilar wants to do anything without the ‘Cara de haba’. They have found any mess, a bread with mango. What did the ‘warriors’ have to do there? Total, I am not the producer and I do not approve the programs, “said the presenter during the broadcast of Magaly TV, the firm.

Rating of This is Habacilar plummets

Despite the fact that at its premiere it was in the ranking of the most watched programs, Esto es Habacilar fell as the days went by. In its third day on the air, the program obtained just 12.6 points and was surpassed by the telenovelas Maricucha and Junta de Vecinos.

This is Habacilar is hosted by Roger del Águila and Johanna San Miguel. Photo: diffusion

When will Esto es Habacilar return to television?

The followers of Esto es Habacilar were surprised to see that at 7:00 pm, on Tuesday, February 1, the new version of Habacilar was not broadcast on the América TV signal. Many assured through Twitter that the reason why the program did not go on the air was because of the low audience it would have when competing with Peru vs. Ecuador. However, the channel did not explain what the main reason was; but, they did leave a brief message evidencing changes in the schedule. “Habacilar, tomorrow 7:30 pm.”

This is Habacilar will undergo changes after not being broadcast on February 1. Photo: Capture/America TV

Johanna San Miguel defends This is Habacilar after reporting mistreatment of participants

This last Wednesday, two participants who went through Esto es Habacilar denounced that they suffered a series of abuses when they attended the America program. The response was immediate, since Johanna San Miguel discharged her and pointed out that everything was due to the fact that they have protocols to comply with.

Johanna San Miguel spoke about the protocols that the program’s participants must respect. Photo: capture of America TV

“All the public here and all of us before entering the facilities of América Televisión go through an antigen test. It’s tedious, but the rules are like that, the protocols are like that, and we have to take care of ourselves due to COVID-19. It’s true, sometimes we have to wait. I have also been waiting for a long time sitting down, but it is like that, because we are a lot and we want to be here, ”she specified.