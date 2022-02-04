Andrea San Martin He surprised his followers by revealing that he decided to try his luck in the world of sports betting. Sebastián Lizarzaburu’s partner was more than excited on February 1 for Peru’s match against Ecuador in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers and bet a large amount of money in favor of the team.

“Today, gentlemen, Peru has to win because I’ve already made my little bet,” she said on her Instagram account and assured that she was very sure that “Bicolor” would win the victory.

Andrea San Martín lost money on a bet

Andrea San Martín showed users that she decided to bet s/ 200, for which she would have won s/ 338 if Peru won. However, the long-awaited match ended in a draw and Sebastián Lizarzaburu’s partner did not make any profit.

Andrea San Martín lost money on a bet. Photo: Instagram capture

Will Andrea San Martín be in Al fondo hay lugar?

The announcement of the return of Al fondo hay lugar to television screens has generated a lot of expectation among the public, because it has already been confirmed that some actors from the original cast will return for the new season and new talents will also be included.

In recent days it transpired that Andrea San Martín and Nicola Porcella could be the new ‘jales’; However, this was denied by Gustavo Bueno (Gilberto Collazos), who assured that only talented artists will enter.

“According to the conversations we have had, there is no such possibility. It doesn’t work, it has nothing to do with it. This has to do with real actors, “he told Infobae.

Andrea San Martín gave some details about her sentimental situation and clarified her relationship with Nicola Porcella | Photo: Instagram Composition

Andrea San Martín shows details of her family trip to Ica

The model Andrea San Martín has decided to share only moments with her family on social networks, since she has not touched any terma regarding the news released by the D’mañana program, where they stated that the Judiciary ruled in favor of her giving him the necessary psychological protection against his ex-partner Juan Víctor Sánchez. Well, the former driver has uploaded videos of her family trip in the company of her two youngest daughters and her partner Sebastián Lizarzaburu.

Andrea San Martín dedicates a moving message to her parents

Sebastián Lizarzaburu’s partner was very moved to remember the teachings of his parents and dedicated a heartfelt message for the upbringing they gave him. “For me, that is the best lesson that they instilled in me because I think that if they solved every little stone for me, I would not be who I am today. They were at the most critical moments of my life, but they also hid to see how I applied their teachings”.

Andrea San Martín recalled how her parents taught her to forge her own path. Photo: Andrea San Martin/Instagram.

Andrea San Martín celebrates her pet’s birthday in style

The former reality girl showed all the love she feels for one of her pets by celebrating her four years after coming home. Andrea San Martín shared a series of photos on social networks to detail all the decoration that she made in her house and sing her classic with her family. “Happy birthday”. In addition, the model hired a company, which was in charge of dressing her house in her pink and with reasons for the race of her little Valentina.