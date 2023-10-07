Johanna San Miguel and Rafael Cardozo They had a strong exchange of words LIVE during the broadcast of ‘This is war’. At first, everything seemed to be under control, but when Rafael Cardozo He stated that he would prefer Katia Palma over ‘Chata’, the revolutions rose. In the discussion they not only mentioned the comedian, but also Cachaza, her boyfriend and even Stefano Salvini!

Johanna San Miguel asks ‘EEG’ for Cachaza to return to her boyfriend and Rafael Cardozo responds: “Stefano Salvini as reinforcement”

Fire! After Rafael Cardozo would mention Katia Palma in ‘This is war’ and would be encouraged to admit that I would prefer it over San Miguel, The host went to the production and asked: “When is Cachaça coming?, please? Beautiful, pretty, regal, spectacular, with thousands of followers and brands, her and her boyfriend, they would be a bomb that would fall in your face. Why are you messing with me? Why are you involving me with Katia Palma? Leave us alone”he sentenced.

However, the fight did not end there. Rafael Cardozo He surprised her by requesting the admission of Johanna’s ex: “For reinforcement here he brings Stefano Salvini too,” the Brazilian responded. The exclown only limited herself to turning her back to the cameras and commented: “I have changed. Now I’m a person who controls her impulses,” she concluded.

Johanna San Miguel and her love relationship with Stefano Salvini

In 2014, their romantic relationship came to light. The same one that is remembered for the scandals that were exposed on television. In fact, an ampay from the program ‘Amor, amor, amo’ revealed the approach of Johanna San Miguel and Stefano Salvini by sharing images of the two kissing passionately in a nightclub. However, the romance did not last long and they broke up. In 2019, Salvini mentioned that the media show affected her love life.

Johanna San Miguel and Stefano Salvini put an end to their romantic relationship. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/capture from América TV

Why did Cachaza and Rafael Cardozo break up?

Carol Realibetter known as Cachaza, admitted that “There were several things” those that determined the end of their romance, which had lasted more than a decade and was on its way to the altar. Both had hinted that everything was worn out over time.

Rafael Cardozo and Cachaza finished. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/América TV

Currently, the well-known influencer and Brazilian model Andre Bankoff They maintain a romantic relationship and do not rule out the possibility of marriage.