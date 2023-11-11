‘At the bottom there is room’ will enter a romantic moment now that Joel will be ready to ask his girlfriend to marry him. After the visit of the mother of ‘Patty’ To the Gonzales family, the popular ‘Fish Face’ was determined to ask for her hand in ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’. As fans of the América TV series saw in the chapter 344the Mrs. Kathy attended the lunch where everyone was delighted with the presence of Joel’s future mother-in-law; However, she still thinks that ‘Charo’s’ eldest son is not the ideal match for her daughter.

The next day, Joel had already decided and told his entire family that he would propose to ‘Patty’ before her mother takes her to the United States. ‘Charito’ He found it very elegant and they sat down to talk. Joel told his mother that he was willing to change so that his relationship with ‘Patty’ would be better. However, his mother told him that, at the time, they lived together and did not get along very well. Given this, Joel showed his mother that he now wants things seriously and starts a family with Mrs. Kathy’s daughter. ‘Charito’ was convinced of what Joel was telling him after demonstrating the ‘average test’.