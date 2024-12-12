In individual sports like mixed martial arts (MMA), the focus is always on the athlete, which is logical. In the second instance, it is transferred to the coaches, who are placed in the corner to give the pertinent instructions. But little by little, other figures that are of vital importance for the fighter begin to emerge, such as the nutritionists and sports psychologists. The latter are increasingly more, since before the mental aspect was not taken into account very much. Now, most elite athletes have one.

Alejandro Amigo is Joel Álvarez’s sports psychologist, whom he defines as “a real guy.” He has been part of his team since the end of 2019, but had no previous experience in MMA so he had to learn through “trial and error,” Alejandro tells ABC. “The work with Joel that has borne the most fruit is that his nature gradually fitted into the sport he practices,” he reveals. This generated great maturity in Joel, which was transferred to his combat style.

However, he indicates that the mentality of these elite athletes has already been greatly worked on by themselves: “The most thing that can be done is to continue doing it, not to do anything that has never been done, keep doing what you’ve always done». It also emphasizes the importance of going step by step and without rushing, since the visualization work is done. Regarding visualization, which has been talked about so much lately, he adds that the ideal is to imagine yourself in adverse situations, so that “you naturalize it and that when you are in the cage you experience it as something natural.”

This week, Joel Álvarez faces a very important fight against Drakkar Klose. If he gives a good performance, the one from Gijón could get into the top 15 in the division, or his next rival might belong to this ranking. However, the psychological aspect is something that is already ready weeks before. «The work I do with Joel today It is an accompaniment daily so that he stays on track, that he remembers who he is, where he comes from… That he continues on that path,” explains Alejandro. But in addition to the fight, there is a battle that is fought before, that of cutting weight. He remains a member of the team, supporting Joel. And although it is a tense moment, Alejandro mentions that since the arrival of David Rojas everything is easier.









As if that were not enough, El Fenómeno has revealed that he has little time left in the lightweight category, and that will rise in division. This idea comes from Joel himself, something that denotes the maturity he is acquiring. “The athlete who leads his career is the mature athlete,” praises Alejandro. For his part, his job will not change, but as a friend of the man from Gijón, he confirms that there is no need to worry about this increase. «I have no doubt that wherever he fights he will do well. Joel when he is weighing 86 kilos it’s a gale“We can’t train with him almost because he’s a beast,” he says confidently.