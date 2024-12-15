Joel Álvarez defeated Drakkar Klose in just 2:15 minutes in the first round and with this he adds his 22nd victory, turns the UFC upside down and closes a grand final good year for mixed martial arts in Spain.

The Asturian, known as the ‘Phenomenon’, extinguished his rival in just one round after a great combination that sent his rival against the fence and ended with a knee up and numerous blows, thereby knocking out Drakkar Klose.

The Asturian’s data is incredible and only Charles Oliveria surpasses him in combat finishes since 2019. In this sense, the ‘Phenomenon’ already has seven victories in the UFC and is already aiming for the top 15 at 155 pounds.

“I’m Spanish, damn it!” exclaimed Álvarez who, with this victory, accumulates 17 finishes in 22 victories in MMA. All this after landing a blow that disoriented Klose and, after a knee, cornered his rival until the fight ended with blows.

With this new victory, Joel closes an incredible year for Spanish MMA. And the thing is, all the fighters from our country who compete in the UFC, Ilia Topuria, Joel Álvarez and Dani Bárez, They have won all their fights this 2024.