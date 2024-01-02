Explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovograd region, Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian publication “Public” on Tuesday, January 2.

On this day, an air raid warning was declared throughout the country.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on this information.

Earlier that day, explosions were also reported in the Kharkov region and Kyiv. It was noted that the air defense system (air defense) was activated in the capital of Ukraine.

The day before, January 1, Ukrainian media reported about explosions in the Kyiv region amid an air raid warning. In addition, explosions were heard in the city of Dnieper (formerly Dnepropetrovsk).

Russian military personnel began striking critical Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on October 10, 2022. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.