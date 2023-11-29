After playing Steve Harrington in ‘Stranger Things’, actor Joe Keery returned to streaming within the stellar cast of the fifth season of ‘Fargo’ (OnDIRECTV and DGO), with a character with whom he challenges himself.

His name is Gator Tillman, the troubled son of the sheriff in Stark County. “If Gator had grown up in a different family, perhaps, he would be an upstanding citizen. I love that about his personality, I think it’s fun to play this person’s dichotomy. masculine that weathers and submerges testosterone, and then there is also the 8-year-old boy who just wants a little attention from dad,” says the actor about his role in this interview.

In the ‘Fargo’ fiction, the actor Jon Hamm He plays his father, the ruthless Sheriff Roy Tillman: “Jon leads by example. It is always exciting for me to work with actors whom I admire and appreciate their work. ‘Mad Men’ is a sentimental series for everyone and Jon has a huge film career. It was amazing to see how he carries himself on set with preparation and confidence, because a lot of this job involves having to build up confidence when you don’t really feel confident. You are in front of 90 people and some days you just don’t feel like you can occupy that space,” reflects the performer who joined ‘Stranger Things’ when he was only 17 years old and today he is already 30.

Keery also highlights the work of actress Juno Temple, who plays Dorothy in ‘Fargo’. “She is an actress’s actress and an advocate for all actors. She has an infinite curiosity about her role and about the story that I admire so much about her. Curiosity is not something you can learn, it is very clear that acting is her passion. For our characters there is a very interesting dance as the story unfolds,” she says.

-Do you think Gator sees Dorothy as a mother figure in his life?

-No, I think it’s complicated. I think when she came to, he was young and they were almost close in age. He is almost like an older sister or a girl on the street that you have a crush on. Play with the strange Oedipus complex that this character has.

-Had you seen other installments of ‘Fargo’ before your participation in the series?

-Yes, I do. Noah Hawley he was on my list of directors I eventually wanted to work with. I loved the previous installments of the series. It would have been nice to be the background janitor if that was what Noah needed.

-How would you describe this fifth season?

-It’s about debts: everyone has them. Sometimes it is financial debt, sometimes it is social debt. And for me, as Gator, it’s about exploring what a father owes a son and what a son owes a father. It’s a story as old as time, daddy issues. What it means to be a good father, what it means to be a good son and when it is necessary to break that bond. Maybe that’s a social problem too.