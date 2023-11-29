In any case, the teams are already analyzing their signings and losses for the following campaign.

🚨Inter Miami is seeking the departure of Dixon Arroyo because it has quite a few players in that position and needs to free up spots to incorporate.

*️⃣There are possibilities that he will go to another MLS club, but there is nothing advanced yet.

ℹ️With @nickymariduenaE for @MrOFFSIDER pic.twitter.com/42QdJhZTYt — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) November 27, 2023

There are high chances that the Ecuadorian will go to another club in the MLSbut there is still nothing advanced.

The president of Motagua, Eduardo Atalaseemed optimistic and was in charge of talking about the possibilities of the catracho remaining in the Los Angeles club.

OFFICER: the #NERevs announced the signing of Tomás Chancalay. New England executed the $3M purchase option for 75% of the transfer of the 24-year-old Argentine winger from Racing. He was already on loan since July, scoring 6 goals in 13 games. He will be DP alongside Gil and Vrioni. 🇦🇷✅️ #MLS pic.twitter.com/5RsXxjEduy — Mario Reinoso (@MarioReinoso17) November 29, 2023

The 24-year-old forward signed a contract as a Designated Player until the 2026 season with the option to extend for another year.

Kristian Fletcher has scored a HAT-TRICK with Swansea U21. The 18-year-old American forward, international #U19MYNT 🇺🇲 and #U20MYNT 🇺🇲, he has already accumulated 13 goals and continues to earn merits to play with the first team. Let’s remember, he is on loan from DC United. 🔥📈👀 #VamosUnited pic.twitter.com/dVpisKOamP — Mario Reinoso (@MarioReinoso17) November 28, 2023

The offensive player has scored 13 goals since joining the English club in September, however, the black and red team expect him to return at the start of their preseason championship in January.

✅ Official: Andrew Gutman is a new player of #Rapids96 💰 Arrives from #WeAreTheA in exchange for $400,000 GAM + bonuses. pic.twitter.com/zcz3JOERLX — Rincón MLS (@RinconMLS) July 5, 2023

Harris He had a three-year contract with Generation ADIDAS when he was selected by the FC Cincinnati in the MLS 21 SuperDraft, Prisoner He had a youth contract from Toronto F.C. and Gutman signed with Atlanta United in 2021 with a three-year contract until 2024 before joining Rapid.

Now, the team commented that it is negotiating with Anderson, Larraz and Yarbrough.

Another discarded was the signing at the end of the season, Luis Diaz.

“I renewed two years ago and now that contract ends in December. As of December 30, I am a free player and I don’t know what will happen. “I haven’t spoken to my representative and I don’t have any offers for now.”he exclaimed.