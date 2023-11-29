The 2023 season of the MLS is already about to dispute the Conference Finalswhere Los Angeles FC is installed and as the current champion he will seek to endorse his crown.
In any case, the teams are already analyzing their signings and losses for the following campaign.
Here is the latest information on transfers and rumors:
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo commented that he Inter Miami He is looking for the midfielder to leave because he has quite a few players in that position and needs to free up spots to be able to sign.
There are high chances that the Ecuadorian will go to another club in the MLSbut there is still nothing advanced.
In the same way, Cesar Merlo shared that the Ecuadorian could leave free of Los Angeles FC. The journalist explains that the monarch club of the MLS He is trying to renew the contract that expires at the end of the year, however, the left back’s position is a change of scenery.
The Honduran defender has an 80 percent chance of continuing to play in LAFCwhich in December will define whether it will permanently acquire his services after an acceptable season on loan.
The president of Motagua, Eduardo Atalaseemed optimistic and was in charge of talking about the possibilities of the catracho remaining in the Los Angeles club.
New England Revolution exercised the option of permanent transfer of the Argentine, from the Racing Avellaneda of his country.
The 24-year-old forward signed a contract as a Designated Player until the 2026 season with the option to extend for another year.
Just last November 20, Ally Mackay was announced as the new general manager of the D.C. United and head of the football area. Now, the manager hopes that the 18-year-old striker will complete his loan with the Swansea City U21 from England and return to the team.
The offensive player has scored 13 goals since joining the English club in September, however, the black and red team expect him to return at the start of their preseason championship in January.
The three players renewed their contracts with the Colorado Rapids.
Harris He had a three-year contract with Generation ADIDAS when he was selected by the FC Cincinnati in the MLS 21 SuperDraft, Prisoner He had a youth contract from Toronto F.C. and Gutman signed with Atlanta United in 2021 with a three-year contract until 2024 before joining Rapid.
Just as there were renewals, there were also rejections, precisely in seven players: the goalkeeper and the 26-year-old veteran along with the goalkeeper. Abraham Rodriguezas well as the defenders Sebastian Anderson and Gustavo Vallecillain addition to the midfielders Oliver Larraz and Jack Price.
Now, the team commented that it is negotiating with Anderson, Larraz and Yarbrough.
Finally, Colorado decided not to offer new contracts to the forward, as well as to the midfielder, who finished his loan and must return with the Seattle Sounders.
Another discarded was the signing at the end of the season, Luis Diaz.
Last week the interest of the Chicago Fire by the Argentine nationalized Paraguayan defender of the River Plate. However, another North American squad has joined, Atlanta Unitedas reported by the journalist Maximiliano Grillo in TNT Sports.
On December 30, the Argentine striker ends his contract with the New England Revolution and there is talk of the possibility of it reaching Racing Avellaneda.
“I renewed two years ago and now that contract ends in December. As of December 30, I am a free player and I don’t know what will happen. “I haven’t spoken to my representative and I don’t have any offers for now.”he exclaimed.
The forward of the Atlético de Madrid rejected an offer from Los Angeles Galaxy. The Spaniard has no intention of leaving the Colchoneros in the middle of the season.
Given the refusal of the Spanish, the new objective of galaxy He is the French striker. For now there is no offer or formal approach, but the North American club is following him after an impressive record of 34 goals in 48 games with him. Olympique Lyon.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #MLS #transfer #news #season #Yarbrough #Arroyo #Morata #Lacazette #Palacios #Bou