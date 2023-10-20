The president of United States, Joe Bidenannounced this Thursday that this Friday it will send Congress an “urgent” budget request to finance “the national security needs” of the United States and support Israel and Ukraine.

“It’s a smart investment that will pay dividends for American security for generations.”Biden said in a speech from the Oval Office of the White House, which is being broadcast live by the country’s main television networks.

Biden stated that if the Palestinian group Hamas and the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, do not pay for the pain they have caused in Israel and Ukraine, respectively, then there will be more “chaos” and “destruction” in the world.

“History has taught us that when terrorists do not pay a price for their terror, when dictators do not pay the price for their aggression, they cause more chaos, death and destruction,” Biden said in a speech, which was broadcast on live on the country’s main television networks.

US presidents often give these types of speeches when they want to convey a sense of gravity and urgency to the nation.. This is the second speech in the Oval Office that Biden has given since he came to power in 2021, after another he gave in June on the debt ceiling.

The American president also said that there is too much at stake to abandon Ukraine and Israel, and estimated that the United States remains a global guardian of freedom.

“Putting all that at risk, if we walk away from Ukraine, if we turn our backs on Israel, it’s just not worth it,” Biden insisted. “America is a beacon to the world. Still. Still.”

(Developing).

