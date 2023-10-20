Rick Riordan’s new book about the demigod boy Percy Jackson, the son of Poseidon, topped Amazon’s ratings in the Children’s Books About Greece and Rome and Children’s Adventure Literature categories. Also, the novel “Percy Jackson and the Cup of the Gods” entered the top 50 books on the marketplace and took third place in the “Children’s Fantasy” top.

Rick Riordan returned to the hero with whom the entire universe of Percy Jackson and the Olympians began, after a 14-year break. All this time, the author experimented with Egyptian and Scandinavian mythology, and also developed the main series about Percy through other characters in the universe. The decision to release a new novel about the illegitimate son of Poseidon is directly related to the relaunch of the film adaptation in the format of a television series from Disney+.

“For years I resisted it; I was having too much fun writing about the universe from other perspectives, expanding Percy’s world through other characters. But when we got the green light to start filming in 2022, my friends at Disney Publishing came to me and said, “Hey Rick, what can we publish that will help us take advantage of the new interest in Percy when the TV show comes out? ” More than a decade later, I thought it would not only be fun to write a book like this again, but also to promote the show at the same time,” the author shared on his website.

Previously, two full-length films were made based on the cycle – “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” by Chris Columbus in 2010 and “Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters” by Thor Freudenthal in 2013, which, in addition to the main cast, included Uma Thurman, who played the role of Medusa. The roles of the main characters – Percy, Annabeth (daughter of Athena) and the satyr Grover were given to Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson. Both past film adaptations were heavily criticized by Riordan, however, judging by the blog, the author is looking forward to restarting the film history.

Potter laurels: a new book about Percy Jackson becomes an Amazon bestseller