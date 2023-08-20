Politico: Joe Biden to be defense witness in possible trial against son

The lawyer for the son of US President Hunter Biden, Christopher Clark, promised that the head of state would become a defense witness in any possible trial against his son. Writes about it Politico.

The lawyer pointed out that the information on the investigation against Biden Jr., which appeared in the media last year, is an “illegal leak.” He also pointed out that if the US Department of Justice charges the president’s son, his lawyers will call the head of the White House as a witness. “President Biden will now undoubtedly be a defense witness in any criminal trial,” Clark wrote.

Earlier, the US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability released new evidence that Hunter Biden and his business associates received millions of dollars from foreign oligarchs and sources while his father was vice president under Barack Obama.

At the end of June, the son of the US president pleaded guilty to tax evasion and made a deal with the investigation on the issue of illegal possession of weapons, although he later changed his mind about signing an agreement with the court. At the same time, the investigation into Hunter’s other possible offenses continued.