Ecuador began this Sunday, August 20, the day of voting for its extraordinary general elections and two environmental plebiscites against oil and mining with the opening of its voting centers. They are summoned to vote for more than 13.4 million Ecuadorians in a total of 4,390 polling places. So goes the day.

In the midst of economic problems, which have led to a rise in unemployment and emigration, and a spiral of violence, which the government links to drug trafficking, Ecuadorians go to the polls this Sunday, August 20, to elect a new president. and a new legislative branch.

In fact, the vote is taking place under a state of emergency decreed by the Government, after the assassination on August 9 of the former journalist and former presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, riddled with bullets as he left an electoral rally in Quito, for which reason the Armed Forces are deployed throughout the country to reinforce the security of polling places.

7:00 am: Voting centers open for general elections and environmental consultations

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Diana Atamaint, inaugurated the day, at 7:00 local time (12:00 GMT) to receive voters for ten hours, until its closing scheduled for 5:00 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT).

News in development…