The president of the United States, Joe Biden, ruled out sending F-16 fighters to Ukraine “for now”, as his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelensky, has asked.

(It may interest you: The war between Russia and Ukraine exacerbates the world famine)

“He doesn’t need an F-16 now,” Biden said in an interview on ABC that aired Friday.

The president argued that, at the moment, there are no logical reasons to send the fighters, according to the criteria of the US military leaders.

(Also: I left my country and my son: he couldn’t run away because they needed him for the war)

This Friday, one year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of Defense announced the shipment of a new military aid package to Kiev worth 2,000 million dollars that includes HIMARS missiles, artillery ammunition and drones.

In addition, the Democrat government announced a myriad of new economic and diplomatic sanctions against Russian citizens and companies.

Photo: See also Crisis in Ukraine Minister Kurvinen cautiously comments on the situation of the Jokers: “The competence of the Ministry does not provide opportunities” Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

All these measures put the finishing touch to a week that began with a surprise visit by Biden himself to kyiv, where he met with Zelensky to express his unwavering support for him.

(Also: China: 5 keys to its peace proposal to end the war in Ukraine)

The two leaders met at the Mariinsky Palace in the Ukrainian capital and later appeared before the press.

“One year later, Kiev still stands. Ukraine stands and democracy stands. America stands by you and the whole world stands by you,” Biden proclaimed, surrounded by American and Ukrainian flags.

EFE