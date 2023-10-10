The president of the United States, Joe Biden, was questioned by the prosecutor investigating the case of the classified documents that were found in the president’s private home and that correspond to the time in which he was vice president of the country, reported this Monday the White House.

Ian Sams, one of the White House spokespersons, detailed in a statement sent to local media that the president underwent “voluntary interrogation” by special prosecutor Robert Hur on Sunday and Monday.

“As we have said from the beginning, the president and the White House are cooperating with this investigation and we are providing information as transparently as possible,” the spokesperson said.

The Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garland, commissioned Robert Hur to investigate Biden in January after classified documents from when he was vice president in Barack Obama’s Administration (2009-2017) were found in his home in Wilmington (Delaware).

Biden maintains that he was unaware that these documents were at his home and claims that he has collaborated with the competent authorities since his legal team handed over the documents as soon as he found them.

In this way, he has distanced himself from the case of former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021), who refused to return to the United States National Archives the classified documents that he took from the White House when he left the presidency.

The FBI had to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida to recover those documents, a case for which the Republican has been criminally charged and faces several years in prison.

EFE

