Pensions will rise next year by around 4%. This is the figure that the Government manages and has communicated it to Brussels in the report ‘Projections of Public Expenditure on Pensions in Spain’ that it has sent to the European Commission and with which it puts an end to the pension reform by phases that began in 2021. It was the last step that remained to meet all the committed milestones and thus be able to receive another new tranche of European funds.

The figure, however, is not yet final, since the two inflation data for October and November are still missing to know the exact amount by which the 10.8 million public benefits will be revalued. But the Ministry of Social Security is already convinced that the increase will be “in a range between 3.5% and 4.5%”, taking into account that the average inflation of the last nine months is 3. .88%. «The variations can no longer be very large. It will not be 2% or 5%,” said sources from the department led by José Luis Escrivá, who, however, pointed out that “it is impossible to know what may happen in the coming weeks.”

What they did categorically affirm is that this new historic increase, the second highest in the last fifteen years after 8.5% this year, will materialize in the January payroll even if there is no Government or General Budgets. And, in the same way, they confirmed that minimum and non-contributory pensions will increase more than that 4% at which they place average inflation for 2023, as stated in the new standard.

Although this new revaluation will mean another extra effort for the pension system, already very stressed for more than a decade, the Government rules out that the correction mechanism included in the pension reform will be activated and that it would involve introducing new ones. spending containment measures, such as an increase in social contributions, if spending soars more than expected.