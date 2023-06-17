Saturday, June 17, 2023
Joe Biden believes that joining NATO will not be ‘easy’ for Ukraine

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 17, 2023
in World
Joe Biden believes that joining NATO will not be 'easy' for Ukraine


Joe Biden

Joe Biden, President of the United States.

Joe Biden, President of the United States.

The US president pointed out that kyiv will not receive special treatment to enter the Alliance.

Ukraine will not benefit from any special treatment to join the NATO military alliance, the US president said on Saturday. Joe Biden.

“They have to meet the same standards. That is to say that we are not going to make it easy for them,” Biden said when asked by journalists whether the Atlantic alliance would facilitate Ukraine’s entry.

(News in development)

AFP

