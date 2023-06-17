Ukraine presents in Britain a plan to turn Europe into an energy hub by 2050. To implement the program, Kyiv needs $400 billion, writes Forbes.ua.

“By 2050, Ukraine will become an energy hub of Europe, electricity production will increase seven times, gas production – four times, oil – more than six times. More than $400 billion will be invested in the energy sector,” the material says.

Kyiv, in particular, plans to localize 90% of the production of small modular reactors and independently produce nuclear fuel.

At the same time, according to the plans of the Ukrainian authorities, coal-fired thermal power plants should be “disabled” and replaced with CHPPs and TPPs running on gas and biomethane. According to the program, oil production will increase by 6.7 times to 15 million tons per year, and gas exports will amount to 66 billion cubic meters. m.

In addition, the volume of oil refining in Ukraine, if the project is implemented, should increase to 11 million tons, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

However, earlier, in May, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, chairman of the board of the national energy company Ukrenergo, announced a difficult summer season for the Ukrainian energy system.

In the same month, the country’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Mykola Kolesnik, announced that fuel supplies in Ukraine had reached a critical point.