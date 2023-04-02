USA.- President Joe BidenI declare that there is a big disaster in the state of Arkansas, ordering federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe storms and tornadoes on March 31, 2023.

This disaster declarationmakes federal funds available to affected individuals in the counties of Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski.

On March 31, a strong tornado hit the US state of arkansas and caused more than 88,000 people to lose access to electricity, according to data from the PowerOutage.us website, which monitors this service.

In several images and videos published on social networks you can see The phenomenonwhich has uprooted trees and roofs in its path.

More than 20 patients are being treated in two hospitals in the capital of Arkansas, Little Rock, according to The Washington Post. Of these, five are in critical condition, as reported by EFE.

Photo: AP

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. confirmed that at least 24 people are hospitalized in the city, although so far no deaths have been registered.

Shortly after, Sanders confirmed that he has declared a state of emergency in the territory.

The governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, announced on the same social network that the National Guard will assist the local police in the rescue efforts.

Assistance may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.