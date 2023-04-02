The leader of Acción Nacional, Marko Cortés Mendoza, maintained that the death of 39 migrants in Ciudad Juárez collapsed several myths created by Andrés Manuel López Obradoras that the military is the solution for everything, and accused that the President tried to hide the crime“and would have succeeded if the video of the tragedy was not known.”

The albiazul leader lashed out that despite the tragedy at the National Migration Institute (INM) ranch in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, which left 39 people dead and which he described as a State crime, President López Obrador’s “corcholatas” continue in his illegal campaign “under a cloak of impunity”.

Despite clear evidence of criminal negligence, no Secretary of State responsible for migration policy has been dismissed or prosecuted by the indolent government of President López Obrador, Cortés said.

“Until now, no Secretary of State responsible for immigration policy has resigned, nor has he been dismissed or prosecuted by an indolent government that has focused its batteries on holding a private security company accountable, instead of holding officials accountable until the highest level,” he said in a statement.

On the contrary, according to the PAN member, those responsible for immigration policy, such as the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, far from being called to account, continue their illegal campaign.

The PAN leader criticized what he considered the illegal campaign of President López Obrador, who has tried to hide the crime and has put the Secretary of Security as a spokesperson for the migrant tragedyRosa Icela Rodríguez, whose true function will be to delay the solution of the case.

“The migrant tragedy collapsed several myths created by López Obrador, first of all, it demolished his lie that no one is above the law. López Obrador tried to hide the crime and would have succeeded if the video of the tragedy was not known, ”he accused.

Cortés expressed that despite the evidence demonstrating criminal negligence, he decided to spread a cloak of impunity over Ebrard and López Hernández, because they are his corcholatas for 2024.

In addition, the tragedy revealed immense corruption in the INM and shattered the myth that the military is the solution to all problems; Cortes reported that the Armed Forces control 80 percent of the Migration structure.

He added that another collapsed myth is that the government no longer violates human rights, because the Ciudad Juárez detention center exposes the government’s neglect, and pointed out that in Tapachula and in Mexico City itself the facilities are in worse overcrowded conditions. .

As in Ciudad Juárez, sometimes there is no water or medical care for migrants, said the national leader of the PAN.

Cortés demanded that the government reveal the secret agreement of November 15, 2018, recently disclosed in a book by the then Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, to make Mexico the “safe third country.”

According to Pompeo, Ebrard, current secretary of Foreign Relations and head of immigration policy, accepted that Mexico receive migrants who request asylum in the United States, but demanded to keep it secret so as not to affect the public image of López Obrador.