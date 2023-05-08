The presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and of the United States, Joe Biden, They will talk this Tuesday by video call about the migration crisis, announced the Mexican president, amid fears of an avalanche of undocumented people due to legal changes.

the rvirtual meeting will take place from 3:30 pm GTM, López Obrador said in his daily press conference this Monday. “I’m going to have a call, a video conference with President Biden tomorrow. The themes: migration, fentanyl and development cooperation“, he detailed.

This meeting is taking place at a time when the United States is preparing to lift, next Thursday, the so-called Title 42, a regulation that allows automatic expulsion of undocumented migrants adopted during the covid-19 pandemic.

Migrants from the Sacred Heart Church shelter near the US-Mexico border.

Authorities of both countries they fear an increase in the flow of migrants towards the border, lured by the false promise of human smugglers that once the measure expires they will be able to cross into the United States without being returned.

Washington has emphasized that even without Title 42, border crossings will remain closed to irregular migration and that the only way to legally enter US territory is by applying for visas.

About 200,000 people try to cross the border from Mexico into the United States each month. Photo: Guillermo Arias. AFP

“Don’t be fooled, don’t be extorted by ‘coyotes’, by ‘polleros’ who put them at risk (…). It is not necessary to make the journey through Mexico,” said López Obrador this Monday, recalling the programs implemented by the United States to access visas, a process that must be carried out in the country of origin.

He explained that this process may take “some time”, but “it is safer”, in addition to the fact that his government has insisted on the White House to speed up this mechanism. He assured that migrants who are already in Mexico will be “protected.”

Whilethe United States has announced that 1,500 soldiers will reinforce the border with Mexico, 3,200 km and already protected by 2,500 uniformed personnel. So far this fiscal year (since October 2022), US authorities have recorded 1.2 million encounters between border agents and immigrants on its borders with Mexico.

AFP