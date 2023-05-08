Doom 2 RPG was converted successfully for pc thanks to the reverse engineering performed on the original code. This is a meritorious operation for several reasons, in particular for having saved the game from the oblivion it was destined for, being the original only available for mobile systems that are no longer supported.

Let’s see a movie of the game conversion on PC:

Of course, in order to play the conversion you must have a copy of the file Doom 2 RPG.ipa original. To download the conversion files, you can instead go to Doomworldwhere the need to install OpenAL to launch the game is also notified.

The conversion supports i touch controlsXbox, PlayStation and generic controllers.

For those unfamiliar with it, Doom 2 RPG is an official RPG of the Doom series, released in 2010 on mobile systems. Basically it is a well-made dungeon crawler which unfortunately has not received other sequels.

If you are interested, even the first chapter, Doom RPG, has already been converted to PC, again through reverse engineering. You find it here.