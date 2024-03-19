Russia: Tajani: “Clear government position”

Tajani dismisses Salvini after the latter's statements on the vote in Russia. Speaking on Radio 24, the Foreign Minister reiterated that the government's position on Russia is very clear: the elections, especially in the occupied areas, are illegitimate. The leader of the League declared yesterday to take note of the result of the Russian elections and that when the people vote they are always right. “Putin remains president of the Russian Federation but the model is certainly not the democratic European one”, replied Tajani.

Ukraine, Tajani: “cohesive center-right, support not in question”

“Each political force has different positions but there is no substantial divergence in the government: the center-right is always cohesive. Support for Ukraine is not under discussion and never has been.” Tajani tried to put the hypothesis of a negotiation back at the centre: “Ukraine cannot succumb to Russia: the objective is to reach a confrontation and peace. But a just peace, which does not mean succumbing to an invasion by Russia. High Representative Borrell will present a proposal with a solid legal basis to help Ukraine.” The European Union's attempt is to use Russian funds “frozen” by the continent after the outbreak of the conflict.

Italy-Egypt Memorandum

As for the memorandum signed between Italy and Egypt by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Tajani reiterates the need to respect human rights. A very important country on which “the stability of the African continent depends” and where “the rise of Islamic fundamentalism cannot be encouraged”. Italy, there, maintains many interests, and for Tajani “it is a crucial country for the fight against illegal immigration. Let us not underestimate the role of this country. the agreements with Egypt have nothing to do with the Regeni trial, and I remember that the government played a role in the release of Patrick Zaki.”