The government of Canada prepares the next edition of the Destination Canada Forum Mobilité, an annual event that connects bilingual or French-speaking candidates with Canadian employers looking for international talent. This year, the fair will be held online on March 1 and 2.

The event is specially designed for professionals with experience in early childhood, primary or secondary education, and teaching French as a second language.. Participating employers must meet specific requirements, including having at least 10 open positions and committing to participate both in-person and virtually at the event.

The previous edition, held in Paris and Rabat in November 2023, attracted prominent international employers and candidates. The live broadcast via Destination Canada's Facebook page allows employers to present their job offers directly to candidates.

Destination Canada Forum Mobilité focuses on key areas such as teaching and child care. Employers can interact with candidates who hold open work permits or are eligible for the Mobilité francophone program. The event provides a platform for employers who wish to leverage the Express Entry profile of candidates.

Options for Canada Job Fair Employers and Recipients

Employers who cannot participate directly can submit their job offers through economic development organizations in their region.

Destination Canada offers a reserved service for those employers who prefer not to participate in the event.

(We also recommend: Can you apply for asylum in Canada?)

Canadian government support ensures a transparent and fair process for employers and professionals See also The small US airport that has only one airline and two flights a day Photo: Destination Canada Forum Mobilité

The fair is aimed at bilingual or French-speaking candidates with experience in education and child care. Likewise, it invites employers looking for talent in these areas to actively participate.

The Destination Canada Forum Mobilité does not Not only does it provide a unique platform for job connection, but it also contributes to Canada's economic growth by attracting and retaining international talent.. This year's edition promises to be an unmissable opportunity for those seeking to advance their careers in a diverse and enriching environment.