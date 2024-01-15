Red Bull presents the RB20

The reigning champions will unveil in exactly one month the car that everyone has indicated as the natural favorite for the 2023 World Championship. Red Bull will present the new RB20 on February 15th: the Milton Keynes team announced it a few minutes ago.

Red Bull's tweet

here is the teaser with which Red Bull has scheduled an appointment for February 15th.

Red Bull closes a very interesting three days in terms of presentations. The Milton Keynes team, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Mercedes will in fact unveil their cars in close proximity: starting with the AMR23 on February 12th, then with the Scuderia di Maranello on the 13th; Mercedes on Valentine's Day.

Today he made his official unveiling also Alpine, which will unveil on February 7th. The first ever, for now, are Stake and Williams, who will show up on February 5th. McLaren, AlphaTauri and Haas have not yet officially announced their presentation dates.