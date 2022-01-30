Home page politics

divide

A Hartz IV recipient failed at the job center with the request for a new refrigerator (symbol image). © McPHOTO/A. Schauhuber/imago

The standard rate for Hartz IV is tight and does not allow for larger expenses. Now a woman failed at the job center with the request for a refrigerator.

Berlin – Life with Hartz IV in Germany is often associated with severe deprivation for benefit recipients. The tight standard set is hardly enough for daily expenses. While the federal government is debating the introduction of citizen income, other politicians often see communication between the job center and Hartz IV recipients as worthy of reform. This is also shown by a current case that is causing horror on the Internet: A woman had applied to the job center because she needed a replacement for an old refrigerator. However, the case officer declined the request and provided advice that resembled a bad joke.

kreiszeitung.de reveals how the dispute with the job center over the refrigerator ended.*

At the beginning of the year, the Hartz 4 standard rate rose in Germany. However, the increase by a few euros has met with great criticism from interest groups and recipients of Hartz IV. While consumer prices in Germany rose significantly more sharply last year, the standard rate would not be sufficient to cover everyday costs. An ever-growing problem is the rising energy costs: the gas prices and electricity prices in Germany are constantly reaching new heights – and are also driving suppliers to ruin. *kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.