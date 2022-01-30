HS Järvenpää Foreign architects came to admire the sculptural view of 1960s Finland: This is how the water tower, which is exceptional in shape, was born.

The Järvenpää water tower, designed by Arvi and Pirkko Ilonen and completed in 1966, is exceptional in shape in Finland.

A water tower built on two legs looks sculptural, while a Finnish water tower usually has one foot and looks like a cylinder or cone.

The Järvenpää water tower was designed by Arvi and Pirkko Ilonen. The couple’s Architect’s Office was selected as the tower’s designer in an architectural competition.

“I don’t remember that we had any idea about the water tower planned for Järvenpää. With two legs, we wanted to emphasize that the water tower has two separate tanks. When the second tank is cleaned, the other tank is in use. The tanks seem to overlap in the tower above the stair tower, ”Arvi Ilonen now tells HS about the starting points of the plan.

Pirkko Ilonen is no longer telling about the background of the plan, because he died in 2018.

Arvi Ilonen says that the construction of the Järvenpää water tower was a structurally difficult solution and increased construction costs.

“Building a water tower cost about ten percent more than building a traditional tower. Due to the additional costs, Järvenpää considered whether the tower could be implemented. ”

The tower was completed. but in order to reduce construction costs, Järvenpää decided that no elevator would be built on the observation deck of the tower.

“The water tower has a viewing platform, but it is not in use because the platform cannot be reached by elevator. When the tower was renovated in 2000, a construction site elevator was built on the site of the elevator during the repairs, but the elevator was removed after the repairs. ”

After the completion of the Järvenpää water tower, Arvi and Pirkko Ilonen participated in the Porvoo water tower design competition, but did not win the competition.

A competition for the design of the Kerava water tower was also held at the turn of the millennium. However, the duo’s office could not take part in the competition because Arvi Ilonen was the judge of the competition.

Järvenpää By the time the water tower was completed, Arvi and Pirkko Ilonen had planned several projects. They set up their own architectural firm during their studies in the 1950s. In 1959, the office won a competition to design an Esson type service station.

“We designed Esso service stations all over Finland throughout the 1960s.”

The architectural firm also designed new school renovations and renovations in Espoo and the Vuosaari Church in Helsinki, which was completed in 1980.

Järvenpää the personal water tower caught attention when it was completed. Arvi Ilonen recalls that the water tower attracted foreign Architects to see the tower on site. He says the Museum of Modern Art in New York chose the water tower model for its collections in the late 1960s and 1970s.

“When the water tower was completed, there were two landmarks in Järvenpää: the water tower and the grain silos,” Ilonen summarizes.

The Järvenpää grain silos were demolished in 2012, and apartment buildings were built in the area.

In Finland as well The anomalous shape of the Järvenpää water tower received publicity.

Amanuensis of the Museum of Architecture Antti Aaltonen says the water tower did not face resistance as has often happened to modern style buildings. Aaltonen states that the water tower was featured in an exhibition of new architecture and in publications presenting new Finnish architecture.

“Water towers had hardly been featured in architectural publications before. Usually on display were public sites such as town halls, churches and schools, and suburban construction. For example, in the Haukilahti water tower in Espoo, attention was paid to the tower’s impact on the cityscape, but the tower was not featured in architectural publications, Aaltonen says.

The Haukilahti water tower, completed in 1968, was designed by an architect Erkko Virkkunen and a diploma in engineering Ilmari Hyppänen. At the top of the tower, on top of the water tanks, is the restaurant Haikaranpesä.

The Järvenpää water tower thus became public when it was completed. 56 years later, the architectural values ​​of the water tower have been forgotten, Aaltonen says.

Architect Arvi Ilonen, for his part, regrets that the original look of the water tower has been ruined by the fact that antennas were later installed on the roof of the tower.

