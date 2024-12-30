



Among all the personalities that were going to accompany Jesús Navas on the day of his goodbye in the Sánchez-Pizjuánamong the most anticipated were precisely those that arrived from the eternal rival, a Betis with whom relations have recently been broken from the Nervionense side. Despite this institutional tension, Joaquín Sánchez and Manuel Pellegrini They did not want to miss this event and dedicate some loving words to the figure of the eternal captain of Sevilla. Joaquín has already been in other awards that have been awarded to both him and Navas himself, a Jesús who was also at his farewell at the Benito Villamarín. «It is a day that will be marked for him. “Because of that admiration we have for him, we are here.”highlighted the green and white legend, now working within Betis, and also being a prominent shareholder of the entity.

«I feel absolute admiration for Jesus. Because of who he is, because of his career, because of his professionalism and because of what he means, not only for Sevilla, but for the world of football,” said the man from Porto. «For everything that has happened to football, Jesus will be remembered in time. He deserves it. Not only as a footballer, but as a person, he is an example,” he added. “We are happy today because of the admiration we have for him,” he added.

He didn’t want to miss it either. Manuel PellegriniBetis coach since 2020, who was managing Jesús Navas at Manchester City for three seasons and had been personally invited by the former palace footballer himself. «It is a pride to be able to be accompanying Jesus on such an important day for him.. I was fortunate to spend three years with him in Manchester. Seasons where we won a Premier and a Cup. Of course he was going to have my presence. He is a player who not only in England; Here in Spain, despite being from opposing teams, I have admiration for him. “The fact that the sports city is called Jesús Navas already reflects what he has done for the club,” argument.