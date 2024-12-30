Agents from the National and Municipal Police of Madrid and the emergency services, coordinated by the Government Delegation and the City Council of the capital, have prepared an extensive operation to guarantee the security of Puerta del Sol and surrounding streets during the celebration today of the preúvas, at 11:59 p.m. on December 30, and tomorrow, December 31, of New Year’s Eve.

1,000 national police officers will participate in the grape and preúvas operation, 200 more than last year. So, Today and tomorrow at 9 p.m. the plaza will be vacated and closed to clean and inspect it. and thus avoid any object that could endanger the normal functioning of this year-end event.

Once these two functions are carried out, carried out by agents of the UIP and the UPR of the National Police and agents of the Municipal Police, they will proceed to the opening so that all citizens who want to participate in the event can do so through the programmed accesses on Mayor, Arenal, Alcalá and Carrera de San Jerónimo streets.

Besides, Carmen and Preciados streets will remain as evacuation routes or corridors and the National Police advise that they have them well located because in the event of an incident it will be where the evacuation of people will proceed.

In the same way, those people with reduced mobility along with a companion will also be able to access the square through Esparteros Street. In Puerta del Sol itself there will be an area located and enabled for them so that they can also enjoy this farewell to the new year.

From the National Police, different units will intervene, such as the aerial media unit, UIP, UPR, canine guides, underground and mobile brigade. They all have different functions. The Mobile Brigade will be in charge of the security of Metro stations along with private security, with special attention to carelessness and people who could try to commit some type of theft. On the other hand, aerial means will use helicopters and drones and canine guides together with subsoilers will be in charge of making all the necessary requisitions so that this event takes place in the greatest way possible.

In the same way, filters and pre-filters will be located at the entrances. All this with the mission on the one hand to carry out a count of the people because Approximately the capacity for this year is about 15,000 people; and, on the other hand, to carry out an inspection of the belongings of all the people who want to participate in this celebration.

Therefore, it will not be possible to enter with glass glasses or glass bottles. Nor will it be possible to enter with blunt objects, flares or any type of pyrotechnic material.

Finally, the National Police advises that people who want to come to Sol always do so with sufficient notice. On the other hand, as in any type of agglomeration, you must always have Be careful with our well-guarded belongings, bags, backpacks, perfectly closedpreferably always the front part of the body and avoid placing objects such as a mobile phone or wallet on the back parts.

If we suffer a criminal act or witness it, always notify 091 or any of the agents who will be watching to ensure that we have a New Year’s Eve party in complete safety.

And finally, for the little ones in the house, they advise that, if possible, parents or guardians write a contact in a visible area such as the arm or hand so that, if they are lost, they can quickly be returned to their families. For this reason, they ask parents not to tell their children that if they misbehave the Police will take them because if they get lost when they see a uniformed agent they will run away from them and will not want to ask them for help. Thus, you can try to teach them to say an address or a telephone number, for the same reason, so that they can quickly return to their parents.

Sol station closure

For its part, the Madrid City Council will implement a device “practically the same as last year”, with the support of drones, the prohibition of entries with dangerous objects in the square, controls on street vending, actions to prevent possible theft or closure of the station starting at 6 p.m. on the Sol Metro at peak times. However, internal circulation through the station will be allowed.

This was indicated last Thursday by the vice mayor and delegate of Security and Emergencies of Madrid, Inma Sanz, who pointed out that the National and Municipal Police will work at 50 percent on the filters. “There will be four areas with double police filters, a little further from the square and then closer. What we call pre-filters and filters are the accesses to Sol along Calle Mayor, Arenal, Alcalá and Carrera de San Jerónimo. To those who try access through other areas they will be directed to these spaces,” Sanz explained.