WhatsApp is renewed: customization of stickers on iOS and advanced text formatting options on Android, for an increasingly engaging experience.

WhatsApp, the messaging app used by over two billion people around the world, recently expanded its range of features further, introducing two significant updates aimed at enriching the experience of its interface. On the one hand, on iOS devices, users will be able to further enjoy the creativity offered by customization of stickersbringing unique stickers to life through direct drawing, inserting text and applying other stickers. Meanwhile, the new beta of the Android app has brought an enhancement of the options text formattingfurther consolidating the messaging experience on the platform.

Chat tools WhatsApp introduces new text formatting options with beta 2.24.2.9 on Android The beta version 2.24.2.9 of WhatsApp on Android reveals the complete integration of its text formatting optionsthus consolidating the writing experience after the tests conducted in October.

These new features, already available on iOS and on the web version of WhatsApp, arrive on smartphones powered by the Google operating system. See also The King of Fighters 13: Global Match, open beta date on PS5 and PS4 By using specific symbols at the beginning of a message, users can use different forms of formatting.

For example, placing a backtick (') at the beginning and end of a piece of text creates a code or underlines the sentence.

The “>” symbol at the beginning introduces a quote, while the use of “-” or “*” before the message generates a bulleted list. Currently, the beta that gives access to the new formatting options is only available to users registered with the Google Play Beta Program, but it is expected that these features will soon also be extended to the stable version of the app. Below is a list of the formatting options and their expected codes: Italic text: _text_

Bold text: *text*

Strikethrough text: ~text~

Monospaced text: '''text'''

Bulleted list: * text – text

Numbered list: 1. text

Quotation marks: > text

Code: 'text'