The former president of the Central Union of the Tajo-Segura Transfer, Joaquín García Yelo, died this Sunday at the age of 95. He led the irrigators of the Trasvase for 20 years since its creation in 1982. Yelo was also mayor of Abarán from 1970 to 1979.

The union has communicated the death through its social networks expressing the pain of the loss of its founder: «Today we woke up with the sad news of the death of Mr. José Joaquín García Yelo (…). We deeply regret your loss. Rest in Peace,” they wrote on their Twitter account.

García Yelo was 95 years old and had not left his home for more than five years. His death has caused great consternation in the population. The unburied corpore mass will take place on Monday, January 17 at 11:00 a.m. in the Parish of San Pablo, in Abarán.

The Central Union of the Tajo-Segura Transfer celebrated in 2019 the 40th anniversary of the arrival of the waters of the Transfer to the Spanish Southeast. The largest hydraulic infrastructure in Spain was born with the Constitution, since when the polls were opened the works were already completed, ready to transport the first waters from the Tagus to the Segura on March 31, 1979.