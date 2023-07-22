The serial killer Joaquín Ferrándiz is already free. The inmate has left the Herrera de la Mancha prison this Saturday morning, his home for the last 25 years. The inmate has crossed the door of the Manchego prison after serving the maximum sentence established by law despite the fact that the Castellón Court sentenced him in 1999 to 69 years in prison after taking the lives of five women.

The murderer of five women in Castellón has left prison surrounded by half a dozen cameras, photographers and reporters who were waiting for him at the gates of the Herrera prison. He then he has vanished in a taxi that was waiting for him at the exit. Ferrándiz left with some statements in which he confessed that “I am going abroad to avoid bothering anyone and out of respect for the victims. Of course I regret it and I ask for your forgiveness.

In the 1990s, when the sentence was imposed, the reviewable permanent prison was not yet in force, which was established in the Criminal Code on March 30, 2015. Had he been tried for his crimes today, it is most likely that Ferrándiz would not have seen the light of day again and would have been tried by a Jury Court. But now, at 60, he is already a free man with a long criminal record behind him.

As this newspaper announced this Friday, the current image of Ferrándiz is nothing like the one he had when he was convicted in 1999. He was 35 years old then. Now his hair is covered in gray. He has also put on weight since then. Virtually unrecognizable.

But it’s also what you want. Officials from the Herrera de la Mancha prison have revealed that Joaquín Ferrándiz’s plan is to disappear from the map. Moving to live abroad. Go somewhere where no one recognizes you. Start a new life that is not marked by the crimes he committed.

He has already shelved the five lives he took with his own hands. He even admitted it openly. While he was behind bars, he gave an interview to a criminologist whose audio was broadcast a few weeks ago by TVE in which he declared: “I don’t even know what the victims’ faces were.”