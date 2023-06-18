The constitutive session of the new corporation of the Sewer City Council was marked by the absolute majority harvested by the popular after the municipal elections of the past 28-M. As expected, the thirteen PP councilors chose Joaquín Buendía to continue leading his project in the municipality.

After being sworn in as councilor for the third time in a row, the popular mayor began his speech by thanking the authorities and the outgoing councillors. Buendía acknowledged feeling “a greater responsibility and a renewed illusion to continue making Alcantarilla grow.” Thus, he explained that, in the last elections, the citizens “have wanted to continue trusting in the same formula -management-, further expanding the stability of the absolute majority government that will be configured and reducing the number of municipal groups to just three”.

After reviewing the projects carried out in the last legislature, the popular mayor pointed out that “our action for the next four years will be marked by participation, dialogue, the search for consensus, shared priorities and the contribution of all, always in defense of the general interest of Alcantarilla and fleeing from personal or partisan interests ». For this reason, Buendía urged the rest of the formations of the corporation to “add up”. Thus, he assured that “we will offer ourselves to the rest of the groups of the corporation to join. But not by adding that subtracts, divides or destroys, but by the one who honestly and sincerely wants to collaborate, from where each one corresponds and away from individual interests».

"We are going to continue with the strategic lines followed up to now and that will be the basis of our government system for the next four years. I am sure that we will do it with the support of the whole of the municipal corporation» Joaquin Buendia Sewer Mayor

Buendía continued his speech by assuring that “the City Council has continued over the years to improve its services for the citizen, from the prism of a municipal government for all residents.” He pointed out that “now there are more companies and more commercial establishments in the municipality, thus creating more employment for all and a future with more opportunities for many.”

The councilor again reviewed some projects already carried out, such as improvements in sports spaces, the development of parks and gardens for the elderly and children, the creation of study areas and the rehabilitation of food markets, “thus building a city more attractive, with more culture and a renewed heritage”, without forgetting the Parque del Acueducto, the Museo de la Huerta and the project to revalue the Esteva Factory.

new government team



The mayor announced that in the next few days he will set up the new government team. «We are going to continue working on the strategic lines followed up to now, with important challenges for Alcantarilla that are embodied in the ten commitments with which we presented ourselves in the last elections. I am sure that we will do it with the support of the whole corporation and, without a doubt, with the participation of all the sewers”.

“Alcantarilla will continue to grow in all directions. To the south of the city, with the expansion of its urban area, the ring road and new leisure and cultural areas. To the north and east, with the recovery of the orchard, the enhancement of natural spaces such as the Rambla de las Zorreras and the archaeological site of Cerro Íbero. And to the west, with more areas of economic activity, sports and leisure, “explained the mayor.

«This development will be accompanied by the necessary actions to continue making Alcantarilla friendlier, more comfortable and with more opportunities for all residents and visitors. My government will continue working to attract investment, aid for the creation and modernization of SMEs, incentives and facilities for entrepreneurs and support for our business, which will have a special role with a program specifically dedicated to its impulse”.