After two promotions since the introduction of the Degree in International Relations in Murcia, you can see the high employability index. Graduates have landed high-quality jobs in both diplomacy and international trade.

can now be counted more than 200 young people who have completed their studies at the University Center The Open Faculty. These, after completing their internships, have continued working in the same company or have entered the labor market to quickly enter it.

Something like this has only been possible thanks to the study plan that makes up the degree. It includes subjects such as Economics, Law, Languages ​​and Diplomacy, which enriches student profiles and allows interested companies to hire highly qualified staff in international relations.

Carlos Agustín Pineda, vice dean for students, together with some students from the center, encourages young people to value and study the Degree in International Relations as an alternative. It is specially designed for those seeking added value and enriching training that is highly demanded in the 21st century labor market.

Juliene Vanstichel, graduate of the II Promotion of International Relations of the Region of Murcia, highlights the value of internships in her job success









Juliene Vanstichel, recently graduated in International Relations from The Open Faculty University Center, has shared her experience of success after completing her internship at the Belgian Embassy in Havana.

According to the young graduate, these internships have allowed him to acquire and polish his skills in diplomacy, communication and international relations. In fact, he is sure that they will “open doors for him in the future, especially to work in European institutions.”

Juliene chose to study at The Open Faculty because of her interest in learning languages ​​and discovering other cultures. In addition, her study program allowed her deepen relations between countries, diplomacy and international trade.

He is passionate about travel and this university degree has allowed him to work hand in hand with the Belgian consul and ambassador in the Cuban capital. There, his work has focused on tasks of communication and reporting about different situations in the country. In the same way, among many other tasks, he has attended meetings with diplomats from the European Union.

After doing his internship in Havana, he has strengthened his knowledge and, now, he wants to try his luck in an institution of the European Union.

Juliene chose, thanks to some recommendations based on Internet searches, The Open Faculty University Center, which houses the Faculty of Tourism and International Relations of the UMU.

This made him inquire about the city, the climate and the quality of life in Murcia. Therefore, he decided that it was the perfect place to study. In addition, having the option of studying in person or online was very attractive to her due to her lifestyle, as she sought to combine her studies with her love of travel.

Carlos Pineda, vice dean of students of the Degree in International Relations at The Open Faculty University Center, highlights the curiosity and diversity of the students











The vice dean of students of the Degree in International Relations He describes the students in this program with one word: “restless.” Likewise, he sees them as “people with a great curiosity to know the world.”

The program consists of very powerful subjects with which to discover and understand the current reality, which allows them to have their own criteria. Thus, the different topics address the refugee crisis, the war in Ukraine, production in China, globalization…

Despite the fact that the students who choose this university degree arrive with a lot of enthusiasm and have a preconceived idea about “economics, law or languages, they are pleasantly surprised with the study plan that we have prepared”, points out the vice dean.

Carlos Pineda also highlights the good reception that internships and graduates in international relations have had in companies and institutions. Students have had the opportunity to do internships in places like INFO, chambers of commerce and embassies, but also in companies such as Juver, Navilens and Fini.

Dates and links for pre-registration in UMU studies



The deadline for pre-registration in various studies is now available and ends June 30. The university offers more information through its UMU website. In addition, it is also possible to request a appointment to receive personalized attention.







