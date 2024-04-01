Bitter Earth: previews (plot and cast) of today's episode, April 1st

This evening, Monday 1 April 2024, at 9.20 pm on Canale 5, Terra amara, the drama broadcast during the week with great public success, will be broadcast. Airing from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, given the record ratings, it lands in prime time every Thursday (and/or Friday) starting from 5 November 2023, with three new episodes per week. Let's see the previews and the plot of tonight's episodes.

Previews: plot

Fikret is hospitalized after a car accident, which is suspected to have been Colak's doing. His condition is very serious. The only surgeon capable of performing the operation that could save his life is in Switzerland and is not willing to come to Adana and operate on him. Vahap wounded Abdulkadir, who lost consciousness and Betul chooses to stay by his side. When Abdulkadir's doctor realizes that he cannot operate, his men take him to hospital. On their wedding day, Colak waits for Betul, late due to what happened with Abdulkadir. Sermin runs to Colak, pretending that Betul has been kidnapped by Abdulkadir… but Betul, however, will return to Colak alone, she has understood that she now has no choice but to marry him and keep hidden what happened between her and Abdulkadir.

Betul's attempt to poison Colak fails when he realizes that the drink she is offering him is poisoned. As punishment, he confines Betul to the house where he threatens to make her spend the rest of her life. Meanwhile, Fikret struggles between life and death and while the doctors say they cannot perform a very difficult operation that could save him, Hakan shows up with the luminary surgeon who says he is ready to subject Fikret to the operation. Sermin, worried about not having yet heard from her daughter, decides to go to Colak's house where, to her great surprise, she finds the man in perfect health. Abdulkadir wakes up in the hospital and asks for Betul, his men tell him that she has left and he understands that she preferred to abandon him and marry Colak anyway.

Bitter Earth: the cast

We have seen the plot of today's episode of Bitter Earth, but who is the complete cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Hilal Altınbilek: Züleyha Altun

Uğur Güneş: Yılmaz Akkaya

Murat Ünalmış: Demir Yaman

Vahide Perçin: Hünkar Saraçoğlu-Yaman

Kerem Alışık: Ali Rahmet Fekeli

Melike İpek Yalova: Müjgan Hekimoğlu

Furkan Palalı: Fikret Fekeli

İbrahim Çelikkol: Hakan Gumusoglu / Mehmet Kara

Bülent Polat: Gaffur Taşkın

Selin Yeninci: Saniye Taşkın

Selin Genç: Gülten Taşkın

Aras Şenol: Çetin Ciğerci

Serpil Tamur: Azize “Granny” Saraçoğlu

Sibel Taşçıoğlu: Şermin Yaman

Turgay Aydın: Sabahattin Arcan

İlayda Çevik: Betül Arcan

Polen Emre: Fadik

Şahin Vural: Raşit Kaya

Esra Dermancıoğlu: Behice Hekimoğlu

Hülya Darcan: Lütfiye Duman

Nazan Kesal: Sevda Çağlayan / Fatma Özden

Hande Soral: Ümit Kahraman / Ayla Özden

Erkan Bektaş: Abdülkadir Keskin

Altan Gördüm: Haşmet Çolak

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Bitter Earth live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Canale 5 from Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm, and in prime time from 5 November 2023 at 9.20pm. Also streaming and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.