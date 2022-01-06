Arcane is the new series of the universe of League of Legends that has made his characters jump to the eye of a larger audience as this cosplay from Jinx, one of the main protagonists of the series. This powerful and fearsome girl has won the hearts of her fans for her unique way of being.

In this case, it was Stellasaurus who decided to bring the protagonist of Arcane. Both the pupil color and the characteristic ponytail of her blue hair give this cosplay of Jinx the touch that fans of League of Legends they will know how to appreciate. The detail achieved by this artist is admirable.

Along with his cosplay of Jinx, shared in Instagram a message that appears to have come directly from Arcane: ‘Sheesh! I’m not that crazy! I’m so glad you guys are excited for Jinx. I love dressing up like her so much and I look forward to taking more pictures this month. If you’re interested, I’m seeing Arcane in my discord. ‘

It seems that this will not be the only time we will see her impersonation as this girl from League of Legends.

Stellasaurus dressed Jinx from League of Legends in her cosplay

To complement her amazing work as a cosplayer, before she went on to cosplay as Jinx, personified Silco. In Arcane, he is the adoptive father of this villain and he is the one who seeks that Zaun, his hometown, become an independent nation of Piltover, the central government.

If everything goes as planned by Stellasaurus, we will have more of your work on Arcane. Whether we have more pictures of her cosplay from Jinx or other characters like Saw or Caitlyn.

