The best Tesla isn’t quite a Tesla. This camouflaged Model S is a prototype of the company Our Next Energy (ONE). The company developed a battery with which the Tesla Model S could travel no less than 1,419 kilometers. ONE calls the battery Gemini 001 and the battery pack should go into production in 2023. It is not yet known which car brand will use the battery. In any case, BMW already invested in the company, as did Bill Gates.

More capacity, same dimensions

The energy density is what makes the battery so special. The battery pack is the same size as Tesla’s, but measures 207.3 kWh instead of 103.9 kWh. The energy consumption has remained about the same. ONE conducted two field tests. The first was at low temperatures, when the Tesla Model S with the new battery pack covered about 1,200 kilometers on a single charge. In a second test at higher outside temperatures, the range even increased to 1,419 kilometers. The average speed was just under 90 km/h.

According to the company, the limited range of electric cars is the main reason why people don’t buy an EV. It is not known what the battery should cost. However, ONE hints at a favorable price: “We are now focused on developing this proof-of-concept battery into a new product called Gemini, which enables long distances on a single charge, while improving cost and safety by using to make from sustainable materials.’

A cheaper battery

In addition to the Gemini, which offers 1,200 kilometers of range, the company is also developing the Aries. That is a lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP). Normally, the energy density of the relatively inexpensive LFP batteries is not that great, but ONE developed a technique to increase the density. The package offers 79 kWh and weighs 550 kilos. No prices are mentioned yet for this battery. Or perhaps more importantly, how much cheaper will EVs get if they get a battery from Our Next Energy.