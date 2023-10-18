The Chinese president also called for Chinese-Russian “efforts” to protect “international fairness and justice,” praising the “close and effective strategic coordination” between the two countries, according to the Chinese news agency “Xinhua.”

Xi Jinping announced on Wednesday that the Belt and Road Initiative, the huge project launched by his country to develop infrastructure in about 100 countries, “will give new impetus to the global economy,” according to what Xinhua reported.

In a speech he delivered in Beijing at the opening of the “Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation,” Xi said, “The Belt and Road Initiative aims to strengthen ties in terms of politics, infrastructure, trade, finance, and communication between people, and give new impetus to the global economy.”

He added before delegations from 130 countries, including Russia, participating in the forum that his country rejects “economic coercion” and “confrontation between the blocs.”

Xi stressed that Beijing would not engage in any “ideological confrontation, geopolitical games, or confrontation between blocs,” according to what Agence France-Presse reported.

“We oppose unilateral sanctions, economic coercion and disengagement,” he said.

The Chinese President stressed that his country is “ready to deepen cooperation with Belt and Road partners… and work tirelessly to modernize every country in the world.”

“We firmly believe that only when there is win-win cooperation can things be done and done well,” he added.

He pointed out that the construction of “the Belt and Road Initiative began in China, but its achievements and opportunities belong to the world.”