Yolanda Andrade’s health worries her followers and loved ones, since a few months ago she suffered an aneurysm. However, as there was no improvement, she decided to receive energy healing from Master Oh. “I only had 10 percent of life,” said the driver..

The healer was invited to the program Montse and Joewhere she performed energy cleaning on Yolanda Andrade. Master Oh practices the Sun Kyeong technique, in which he uses human energy, called Qi, to restore well-being. The South Korean checked the driver and diagnosed her: “You feel the lack of energy. We have our battery right here (in the stomach area), the energy from our battery has to take care of our entire digestive system, from here the energy has to go up to our entire body.”

After carrying out the therapy, Master Oh said: “What I do is feel her pain and her emotions, everything that she has been carrying. I feel your pain and identify specifically which pain you are feeling, which is emotional and which is physical.. The moment I feel better, she gets better too.” Andrade, for her part, thanked him after the dynamic, ensuring that she felt better: “I want to thank you, because we knew that my pain was so deep.”

Yolanda Andrade, victim of the supernatural



Days after receiving Master Oh’s energy therapy, Yolanda Andrade revealed that she would have been the victim of a spirit. “The man told me that I only had 10 percent of life and 90 percent, like a soul had stolen my life, my energy. He talks about energy, like your phone when it has 10 percent battery, that was me, and someone had taken my 90, a dead man”, he revealed in an interview with journalist Inés Moreno.

Why does Yolanda Andrade wear an eye patch?



Earlier this year Yolanda Andrade suffered severe health complications that landed her in the hospital. Since then, the driver uses a patch over her left eye. “I had an episode of an aneurysm and the pain is like a migraine, but more advanced”he assured Omar Fierro in the program Montse and Joe.