If you want to know what else will happen in the new episode of season 10 of the hit series America TVbelow we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss absolutely anything about its launch.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 310 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When is chapter 310 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ released?

Chapter 310 ‘There is room at the bottom’ HE will premiere TODAY, Thursday, September 21, 2023. As can be seen in the trailer, ‘Jimmy’s’ future in the Maldini Corporation will be in danger after he attacked Remo, given this, Alessia will come to the aid of her lover. On the other hand, everyone in Las Nuevas Lomas will find out about Peter’s trip with Francesca, so the butler became the center of the Gonzales’ mockery.

What time to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘ is issued Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8:40 p.m.in America TV. In case you watch the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

5.40 pm in the United States (Pacific time)

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day

What channel broadcasts ‘At the bottom there is site 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of ‘There is room at the bottom’ through America TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune into the channel’s open signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘There is room at the bottom’ It is transmitted through the Peruvian channel America Televisionwhich varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to view ‘There is room at the bottom’ totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website of America TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find full episodes of previous seasons.

After the attack on Remo was discovered, security personnel from the Maldini Corporation removed ‘Jimmy’ from the building. Photo: América TV

What is season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ about?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán intensifies further with the secret love relationship of ‘Jimmy’ (Jorge Guerra) and Alessia (Karime Scander), with the attraction between Joel (Erick Elera) and Macarena (María Grazia Gamarra), July (Guadalupe Farfán) and Cristóbal (Franco Pennano), and with the discovery of Peter (Adolfo Chuiman) as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring many repercussions and subsequent clashes between both families.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. Furthermore, the return of Mike Miller (Joaquín de Orbegoso) will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship, and his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten Diego Montalbán’s evil actions.

What is the cast of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’?