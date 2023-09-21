Although it has only just started, the new edition of Big Brother It’s making a lot of noise. While waiting for the episode, the tenants of the most spied on house in Italy have returned to occupy ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. A little while ago the competitors received the first warning from the authors for having broken a regulation. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Called to the confessional, Arnold and Angelica they were instructed by the authors to read a statement addressed to all the tenants of the house. The statement is actually a warning to the competitors for breaking the rules. In detail, the tenants were scolded for not respecting the freeze to which they were subjected.

These were the words of the authors:

Tenants, these days the Big Brother he tested you with the Freeze and you weren’t very good at respecting it. The rules are very simple: you must remain absolutely still and not speak.

And, continuing, the authors of the reality show then added:

Like every test to which you are subjected within the House, even the funniest and funniest must be respected and faced with healthy light-heartedness and great commitment. From this moment the consequences for those who do not follow the rules will be peremptory and, in addition to affecting individuals, at the discretion of Big Brother, they will be able to involve the whole group. You have been warned.

Therefore, from this moment on the tenants of the house of Big Brother they will have to be very careful and respect the rules to which they were subjected. We just have to wait for the episode scheduled for this evening to find out if the host Alfonso Signorini will deal live with the issue that is causing a lot of talk at the moment. From this moment on the competitors will have to respect the freeze in the right way without going astray.