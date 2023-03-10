Chapter 173 of “At the bottom there is room” surprised more than one. The América TV series once again showed us one of Jimmy and Joel’s fun conversations. After being invited by Alessia to a trip to Trujillo and refusing to leave, the youngest of Charo’s sons decided to tell “Niño Pez” why he “choteó” his lover, “Maca’s” niece.

Cristóbal’s brother-in-law confessed to Fernanda de las Casas’ ex that he is afraid of being alone with Diego Montalbán’s daughter because he has never had “anything” with any girl. Joel, who was surprised by the confession, mentioned Kimberly, but Jimmy told him that when they were alone they didn’t think about it. VIDEO: America TV

