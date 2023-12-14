The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden shared a video of the performance of the Christmas play on her social networks The Nutcracker, in which dancers from the New York company Dorrance Dance tour the Christmas decorations of the White House, while tap dancing. Despite the Christmas theme, the clip was not well received by the audience and raised criticism.

“A little magic, wonder and joy from the talented dancers of Dorrance Dancewho perform their playful version of the suite Nutcracker. Enjoy it! ”Wrote President Joe Biden's wife next to the video of her on her official account as first lady, @FLOTUS, on X, formerly Twitter.

In the video, the characters from the classic story are performed by the Dorrance Dance ensemble of dancers. In this adaptation of the musical piece by Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the girl who receives the soldier-shaped nutcracker as a gift appears, the Mouse King, as well as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Flowers, and of course, the Nutcracker.

Although the theme of this year's Christmas celebration at the White House is “magic, wonder and joy,” the video was not well received on social media. The first lady received strong criticism and there were even those who They called the aesthetics of the tap ensemble something that came out of the capitol of Hunger Games.

The dancers perform choreography by Michelle Dorrance and Josette Wiggan.

“United States of Bananas,” “Imagine thinking this gives America the Christmas spirit,” and “It's so weird. Gallant. Weird”, were some of the responses that Jill Biden's publication received on X. Also There were those who mentioned Melania Trump and shared a Christmas video of the former first lady.

However, not everything was criticism, some social media users appreciated the show and the effort of the dancers. “Is incredible! The post made me smile. Hats off to Dorrance Dance and their hard work. I am sure that his performance of the Nutcracker Suite will continue to bring joy and amazement to the public,” wrote one user on X.

Who appears in the Nutcracker video that Jill Biden shared?

The dance company Dorrance Dance, which specializes in tap and jazz, has identified the members of the ensemble as: Elizabeth Burke, Michelle Dorrance, Jabu Graybeal, Hannah Heller, Luke Hickey, Gisele Silva and Josette Wiggan. The dancers tour the white house while it plays The flower dancefrom the suite of The Nutcrackercomposed by Ilyich Tchaikovsky, presented with arrangements by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. The performance includes choreography by Michelle Dorrance and Josette Wiggan with solo improvisation by the dancers.