The White House said that by the end of 2023 the United States will no longer be able to help Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden still expects that by the end of 2023 it will no longer be able to help Kiev without a decision from the US Congress to allocate new funds, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Writes about this RIA News.

During a conversation with reporters, she confirmed the previous forecast of the US administration about the exhaustion of funds for military support for Kyiv. “As we said, by the end of the year we will find ourselves in a situation in which we will not be able to help Ukraine,” a spokeswoman for Biden’s office added.

According to Jean-Pierre, if Congress does not support Biden’s request to allocate additional funds to Ukraine, at that time Washington will “completely run out of money.”

Earlier, the US House of Representatives adopted a draft defense budget of $886 billion, including $800 million in aid to Ukraine.