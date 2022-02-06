The jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Cham (HTS), former al-Qaeda branch in Syria, said on Sunday that it did not know that the head of the Islamic State (IS) group, killed in a US operation, lived in a area under your control.

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi was killed last Thursday during an operation by US special forces in Atme, Syria’s Idlib province. “We didn’t know about the operation before it happened,” HTS said on Sunday night, adding that he was unaware of “the identity of the residents of the place.”

“We condemn this operation,” the group added, noting that it will continue “fighting the vices and crimes” of IS. HTS occasionally carries out operations against IS-affiliated cells in Syria’s northwestern region, nearly half of which is under its control, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), which has a wide network of sources in the country.

In addition to part of Idlib province, HTS controls segments of the neighboring provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia.

