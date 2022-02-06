What goes through your head in the goal?: “I try to position the ball well, make it come out powerful and if it can be, make a stranger so that the goalkeeper is misled. That blow was not expected, the defense was also a bit out of place after Militao’s recovery and it was a great goal”.

What does the celebration mean? “The first thing, a victory, that the goal was resisting in the game. It was very important to win again. For me it is very important to score at the Bernabéu, which puts a lot of pressure, and I wanted to give it back to him in this way”.

What does Ancelotti ask of him?: “He insists that he participate a lot, that every time he has an opportunity, he shoots on goal. I am happy for the trust that Carlo gives me, which is very important to me”:

With what feeling does the team leave?: “With a very good feeling, that we have improved a lot in the second half. We have pushed very well, we have advanced lines. We all leave with a very good feeling”.

More advantage: “Today that victory was very important. In the Leagues you also have to take advantage of the setbacks of others. Whenever direct rivals stumble, they know victories much better”.