John Arias continues with its rising level in Fluminense. The Colombian, after what was done in 2023, began the year on February 1 in the triumph of the Brazilians over Bangu 4-1, a match in which the Choco native scored with a double.

Given this good performance, the offers continue and continue to arrive at the offices of Fluminense and recently he rejected that of an important European club in which another Colombian plays.

In accordance with TNT Sports Brazilhe Galatasarayclub in which he plays Dávinson Sánchez, He made an offer for the Colombian to join the Turkish club during the winter market, but the Brazilians did not accept it as they considered it insufficient.

However, the outlet said that the Turks will not give up and that they will send a new offer to Fluminense, since for football in that country the market closes until next Friday, February 9.

Let us remember that Galatasaray continues in dispute for three titles this year such as the Turkish League, Cup and UEFA Europa League.

It is worth noting that along with the first offer from the Turks, Fluminense He also rejected an offer for the player from the Zenit from Saint Petersburg, from the Colombians Wílmar Barrios and Mateo Cassierra.

“Somewhere it was said that John Arias received a proposal from Russia. It's true. He didn't want to go and we understood that the price wasn't appropriate either. “If he had said that he wanted to leave, we would have tried to convince him to stay and we would have put a price on him,” he said. Mario Bittencourtpresident of Fluminense.

EXCLUSIVE! FLUMINENSE DENIES GALATASARAY'S PROPOSAL BY ARIAS!!! 🚨🇭🇺 The Turks are looking for two main tricolor players, but nothing wrong with the intention of being BAIXA! On the 9th, a new proposal can be made! Vai ou fica? 🗞️@alinenastari pic.twitter.com/MH7YGIy8Nl — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) February 3, 2024

On the other hand, the 'Flu' would be seducing John Arias with an improvement in his salary, despite the fact that his contract expires on June 30, 2026. The Brazilians want to retain the Colombian in any way possible and are in talks with Patriotas to buy the remaining 50 percent of the pass that today belongs to the lance team .

With information from Futbolred.

