Until Dawn: a video compares the remaster for PS5 and PC with the original on PS4

YouTube channel Cycu1 posted a comparative video which compares the sequences seen in the first trailer of the improved version of Until Dawn for PS5 and PC made in Unreal Engine 5 with the original version released in 2015.
Clearly this is a comparison that is far from complete and is based on the few sequences seen during the State of Play broadcast last year and for a complete comparison it will be necessary to wait for the publication of the complete game. Having said this, it is still possible to notice how the polygonal models of the characters have been updated and in some cases also enriched with details, as well as improvements regarding the textures and lighting.
The news doesn't stop at the graphics sector
According to the first information shared by Ballistic Moon on Sony's PlayStation Blog, the re-release of Until Dawn on PS5 and PC will not only boast an updated graphics sector through the use of Unreal Engine 5, but for the occasion the development team has also accomplished new animations for the characters and new perspectives to give the story more nuances and emotions.
Added to this is a new one third-person view and new locations with new items and collectibles, and a new soundtrack composed by Mark Korven. There is also talk of some in-depth sections compared to the original, but without alternating the story.
Before leaving you, we remind you that the new version of Until Dawn will be available during 2024 on PS5 and PC.
