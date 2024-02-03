Until Dawn: a video compares the remaster for PS5 and PC with the original on PS4

YouTube channel Cycu1 posted a comparative video which compares the sequences seen in the first trailer of the improved version of Until Dawn for PS5 and PC made in Unreal Engine 5 with the original version released in 2015.

Clearly this is a comparison that is far from complete and is based on the few sequences seen during the State of Play broadcast last year and for a complete comparison it will be necessary to wait for the publication of the complete game. Having said this, it is still possible to notice how the polygonal models of the characters have been updated and in some cases also enriched with details, as well as improvements regarding the textures and lighting.