Last weekend the Monterrey Football Club not only suffered the disaster that left it eliminated from the Apertura 2023 tournament at the hands of Atlético de San Luis in the ‘Gigante de Acero’, but they had an injury to an important player, it was treated of Jesus Manuel Coronathe famous ‘Tecatito‘.
The Aliazul youth player returned to the Sultana del Norte this semester, after several years in the Old Continent, unfortunately for him, he did not have his best tournament since injuries reduced his performance throughout the semester. In the second leg of the quarterfinals against the Potosinis he suffered an injury that left him out of the game in the 86th minute.
This Tuesday, December 7, the Monterrey board revealed the medical condition of the Mexican winger after the MRI he underwent and it was learned that he has a grade 2 medial collateral ligament sprain in his left knee that does not require surgery.
In addition, it was added that the player’s estimated recovery time is six weeks, and is subject to the evolution of the injury. In this way, the player will not be available for the start of the Clausura 2024 tournament that begins in early January, so a reinforcement in that position would not be ruled out.
After his return to the Gang, the former player of the Port He saw action in 11 of a possible 19 games and was only able to provide three assists.
