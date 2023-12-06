With the aim of combating absenteeism and preventing families from traveling during school time, Pasco County School District, Florida promoted a curious initiative for the school year that begins in mid-2024. Throughout the school calendar, a series of free days were arranged that form three-day business weeks and four-day weekends.

The idea arose as part of a plan designed to prevent absenteeism in schoolsas stated Tampa Bay Times. According to figures managed by school district authorities, the average among students is 5 percent absenteeism, with students even missing 10 percent of class days. Although there are various reasons for reaching these figures, one of the main ones is the habit of families taking short trips during the school year.

This gives rise to a sum of absences in the classrooms, which little by little accumulate and end up generating a high percentage of absenteeism, which directly influences the learning capacity. Given this scenario, it was decided to designate short weeks distributed throughout the year.

3-day business weeks, the experiment of a Florida district

According to the official calendar that was released, During the 2024-2025 school year, three four-day weekends will be distributed in October, February and April.. This will be in addition to the week off in November for Thanksgiving, the two weeks of winter break and the spring break week in March. With this design, the idea is that families have more options for travel dates and do not choose school days when children have to miss class.

Although the new rest days for students in the district of Pasco, Floridathe authorities stated that the new calendar has more class hours than the current one thanks to other characteristics of the redesign.